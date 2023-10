PEORIA – Shrek the Musical will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on March 24, 2024.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 6. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.