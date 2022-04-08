PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians have a reason to smile again: The Peoria Camera Shop will be back in business soon.

The announcement was made on the shop’s Facebook page Friday afternoon. A new owner has purchased the building and promised to offer the same services as before.

There is no definitive date, but the shop is expected to open again by the end of the month.

As previously reported, the Metro Center staple closed its doors after 85 years in late February after owner Bill Dobbins died unexpectedly in December 2021.