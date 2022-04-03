WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An alleged domestic dispute between siblings ended with one woman in the hospital and their home torched to the ground.

Police were called to a home on Schuck Road in Washington at 4:03 p.m. Sunday, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower. He said the brother, 50-year-old David Naffzinger allegedly stabbed his sister multiple times.

The sister, 64-year-old Lindsey Naffzinger, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

At some point during the incident, the house was set on fire.

Naffzinger is now being questioned at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office.

Lower said multiple agencies responded to the fire and the incident is currently under investigation.

Pending charges, if any, will be included once determined by the Sheriff’s office.