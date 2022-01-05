Sidewalks still covered in snow and ice, unsafe for pedestrians

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Central Illinois sidewalks are still covered in ice and snow, making it difficult for some people to walk to a grocery store, or catch a bus.

CityLink employees in Peoria are doing what they can to make it safer for bus patrons while they are waiting. Employees are going out before, during, and after snowstorms to clear their bus stops.

But if the stops are on property that isn’t owned by CityLink, things can get tricky.

“If a bus stop is located on private property or on public property, that’s potentially a business or something of that nature, we don’t necessarily clean those off because that’s not our property,” said Marketing Coordinator for CityLink Emily Watson.

Watson said with the cold weather, patrons who are waiting for the bus should make sure to bundle up by covering their hands and ears.