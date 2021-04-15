Sigma Chi chapter operations at Illinois Wesleyan suspended after hazing incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — All Sigma Chi chapter operations at Illinois Wesleyan University have been suspended pending an investigation into a hazing incident.

Dean of Students Karla Carney-Hall said in an email the incident happened at the Sigma Chi house Saturday night and resulted in serious physical injury to a first-year student in the fraternity’s spring new membership class.

An investigation was launched and the chapter has been suspended.

Hazing is defined as “the imposition of strenuous, often humiliating, tasks as part of a program of rigorous physical training and initiation.”