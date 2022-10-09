BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sign up now for the cutest costume contest in town this Halloween season.

Pet Central Helps! (PCH) and Lil Beaver Brewery will have their second annual PCH Halloween Costume Contest on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:00 p.m. at 5 Finance Drive in Bloomington.

There will be two rounds of competition. The first round will feature single pets only dressed in costumes. The second round will be for groups, including multiple pets, pet and owner, etc.

There will be a prize each round for both the first place winner and an honorable mention.

Contestants will be judged on 3 criteria: creativity, originality, and authenticity. There will be 3

local celebrity judges.

The sky is the limit with these costumes. Last year’s event featured dogs, cats, mini horses, and even a guinea pig!

The registration fee is $10 per pet. Registration is done online at this link. The event is free to attend as a spectator.

Pet Central Helps is a 501(c)(3) no-kill animal rescue in Normal, IL.