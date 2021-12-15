SIGN UP NOW: ImpactLife hosting holiday blood donation event to lessen current shortage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Blood services nonprofit, ImpactLife, is experiencing an urgent and critical need for all donations and blood types.

According to its website, there’s a desperate need for Type O and blood platelets.

There is no deferral for COVID-19 vaccinations currently being administered in the U.S. and donors are not required to show status. Learn more about our Coronavirus Pandemic Response and COVID-19 Vaccinations. Face masks and appointments are required.

To cope with the deficit, it’s hosting a holiday blood drive Monday, December 20 from 1- 6 p.m. at East Peoria’s Par-a-dice Hotel Casino.

You can schedule an appointment today by calling 800-747-5401.

More about Impact Life

Impact Life is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent, community blood center, founded in 1974 as Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Davenport, Iowa. Over the years, we have extended into Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin, and in 2021, we united under one new name: ImpactLife. This evolution allows us to bring the organization together under a unified identity that truly embraces our mission. ImpactLife provides lifesaving blood products to more than 125 hospitals in a four-state region. We’re headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, and have distribution hubs and donor centers in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin.