Signs spotted supporting Black Lives Matter in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two homemade signs were seen in downtown Peoria early Friday morning.

One banner read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and was hung from a parking garage at the corner of Monroe and Fulton.

The second banner read ‘Release the Records’ and was hung on the fence at Dozer Park, across from the Peoria Police Department.

At this point, it’s not clear who put the signs up.

