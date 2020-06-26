Signs spotted supporting Black Lives Matter in downtown Peoria

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two homemade signs were seen in downtown Peoria early Friday morning.

One banner read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and was hung from a parking garage at the corner of Monroe and Fulton.

The second banner read ‘Release the Records’ and was hung on the fence at Dozer Park, across from the Peoria Police Department.

At this point, it’s not clear who put the signs up.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News