BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Several neighbors in Bloomington flooded the McLean County Museum of History Friday after the Supreme Court made the monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Silent abortion-rights protestors covered the stairs of the museum Friday, holding signs and expressing their frustrations. Multiple speakers talked about their thoughts on the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Molly Edwards, a protestor, explained how she felt when the decision was made.

“I was sick to my stomach. I have two daughters and I can’t believe that we’re here, that I have to worry about their health, their ability to be in control of their own body,” Edwards said.

Bruce Unterman, another protestor, said the action can lead to many more changes in the country.

“They can take away the rights to use contraception, they can affect so many things in this country by this radical action, and I’m afraid some people want to do that,” Unterman said.