PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Peoria Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:27 a.m., Peoria police were called to the intersection of Miramar Drive and University Street for a single-vehicle crash, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Once they arrived, police found a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into the rear deck of a home.

The driver was dead at the scene of the crash, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The crash left the deck damaged, so the Peoria Fire Department temporarily reinforced the structure. No one inside the home was hurt.