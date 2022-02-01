Single vehicle roll-over crash reported in Peoria’s south side

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A single-vehicle roll-over has occurred in Peoria’s south side.

A red vehicle is on its top on Lincoln Avenue, near the intersection with Matthew Street. According to Peoria Police Department Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the suspect hist multiple parked cars before rolling the vehicle.

The driver then ran from the scene.

Lincoln Avenue is currently closed where it intersects with Blaine Street.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is available.