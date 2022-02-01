Single vehicle roll-over crash reported in Peoria’s south side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A single-vehicle roll-over has occurred in Peoria’s south side.

A red vehicle is on its top on Lincoln Avenue, near the intersection with Matthew Street. According to Peoria Police Department Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the suspect hist multiple parked cars before rolling the vehicle.

The driver then ran from the scene.

Lincoln Avenue is currently closed where it intersects with Blaine Street.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News