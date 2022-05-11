FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A sinkhole resulting from a sewer main break in Farmington has shut down several roads off to traffic until Thursday.

According to the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) there is a sinkhole from a sewer main break on Illinois Route 78 near Casey’s in Farmington.

South Main St. in Farmington is closed south of Fort and Main and north of East Central. Casey Road is still accessible on the south side of the closure for deliveries and residential traffic.

Crews are currently working on site and roads are estimated to open by Thursday.