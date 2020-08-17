Sinking boaters rescued by Chillicothe firefighters

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Chillicothe firefighters saved three boaters early Monday morning after their ski boat ran aground Sunday evening.

The boat began to take on water and started to sink. The boaters summoned help as soon as they could.

In response, the Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District launched Fire Boat 19, Hovercraft 20, and Boat 36 to locate the boat. Hovercraft 20 shuttled the boaters to safety.

The boat was found in Marshall County with the help of the Peoria County Dispatch, who managed to pinpoint the exact location of the boat using cell towers.

No one was injured in the incident. The boaters were shuttled to the Marshall County Forest Preserve.

