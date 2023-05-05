PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild said the annual Sculpture Walk Peoria “Sip N Stroll” will be on May 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Patrons will start the night at the art guilt with two pours of wine from the Tres Rojas Winery in Washington. The evening continues with a private tour of Sculpture Walk Peoria led by tour guides, John and Jeff Heintzman. The event concludes with a final pour of wine back at the art guild.

All proceeds from the Sip and Stroll will go back into the Sculpture Walk Peoria program. Only those who are 21 and older can participate. A limited number of tickets are available. They can be purchased for $45 on the Peoria Art Guild website:

“There are many benefits of public art, both for individuals and for communities as a whole. It enhances the aesthetics of our city, encourages tourism and supports artists and the arts community,” said Shannon Cox, the guild’s executive director.

Sculpture Walk Peoria is an initiative of Peoria Art Guild. It is coordinated with the support of the City Hall and is funded through corporate and individual sponsors.

Additionally, Sculpture Walk Peoria is made possible in part by a grant received from the Illinois Arts Council. Tax-deductible donations to support the future of this program can be made at peoriaartguild.org.