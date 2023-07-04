PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two sisters from Bartlett came in first and second place in the annual Jaycees Firecrackers 5000 5K at the Peoria Riverfront.

Hundreds of runners kicked off their Independence Day with a fast and flat race around the city. Jenna Buchanan, 19, and Camille Buchanan, 20, won first and second place female, respectively.

The sisters said its amazing to be able to run and train together.

“It feels very comforting knowing she’s in the race. I’m not trying to beat her every time. It’s like she’s there, I’m happy for her winning. We’re there for each other,” said Camille.

“I’ve done everything with my sister my whole life. She’s been my role model since I was 5. She started swimming, I started swimming. She started doing triathlons, I started doing triathlons. When she ran in high school, I had to run in high school,” said Jenna.

Camille said the running community is extremely supportive.

“The people that you run with, you always make friends out on the course. Every one says good job to everybody, you don’t even know who they are. I’ve met so many friends on running teams, at races. You have good connections with coaches and other spectators. It’s just such a good community to be a part of,” she said.

The post-race party featured sandwiches, donuts, fruit and beers for runners over 21.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Maggie Betram Foundation for Fine Arts, which provides fine arts funding for local schools and programs.