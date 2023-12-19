PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis announced via news release they have aligned with the Diocese of Peoria to create a Diocesan Public Juridic Person.

With this alliance, it ensures OSF Healthcare will continue as a faithful Ministry of the Catholic Church.

“The Sisters have always had a special and collaborative working relationship with the Bishops of Peoria,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, O.S.F., Chairperson of the Boards, OSF HealthCare.

She continued, “At this time in our history, it seems to be a natural transition and part of God’s plan for the sponsorship of our health care apostolate to be under the sponsorship of the Diocesan Public Juridic Person.”

OSF Healthcare Ministries (Diocesan PJP) will assume sponsorship and sole corporate membership of the OSF Healthcare System and ensure it maintains “faithful adherence and continuity as a Catholic Ministry in the tradition and charism of the Founding Sisters.”

Nothing is expected to change operationally across OSF Healthcare. The Diocesan PJP is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.