Six additional cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Positive COVID-19 cases steadily rise in McLean County.

Monday the McLean County Health Department released new numbers showing six additional cases–two females and four males. The county now has a total of 210 cases with 128 people recovered. Right now, six people are hospitalized and 66 are at home isolating.

Statistics from the county’s health department show more than half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County are women. Nearly 50% of the people that contracted the virus are in their 20s.

The death toll for McLean County remains at 10.

