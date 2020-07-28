Six Bloomington-Normal restaurants close due to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Several restaurants in the Twin Cities have temporarily closed as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in McLean County.

Six restaurants including Baxters American Grille, Flingers Pizza Pub, the Spotted Dog, Buffalo Wild Wings, Elroy’s, and Mystic Kitchen and Tasting Room closed on Sunday to test employees, deep clean and sanitize their facilities.

“Some restaurants that we are aware of are making the decisions out of an abundance of caution to protect the public, their patrons, and their staff,” said McLean County Health Administrator, Jessica McKnight.

Of the six eateries that closed, three had an employee test positive for COVID-19, the other three closed as a precautionary measure.

McKnight says closing wasn’t the health departments call, it was made by the businesses.

“There are instances where facilities might need to close but, sometimes for a facility, it’s more about the exposure to other employees,” said McKnight.

Bloomington council member Jaymie Mathy praises the business owners on their decision.

“I think that was exactly the right move. It takes a lot of courage as a business owner just to take that step so I think we should be applauding them,” said Mathy.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in McLean County, Mathy thinks this could be a continued trend in the future.

“I know most of them decided they wanted to close down and send their employees to get tested out of the preponderance of safety,” said Mathy. “I think we’re going to see more of this going forward.”

It is unknown at this time how long the restaurants will remain closed.