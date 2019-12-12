Six children abandoned, left in local apartments

PEORIA, Ill.– Six toddlers were found unattended in an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, the Peoria Police Department responded to a call from Lexington Hills Apartments, located at 3440 W Oakcrest Dr. Upon arrival officers found six children with no parent or guardian.

A neighbor made a Facebook live video, stating the children were left unattended by their mother for two days. Peoria Police confirmed the children had been left unattended.

The person recording the video said the kids were crying and the apartment was filled with flies, comparing its condition to a dumpster.

It is unconfirmed how long the children were actually abandoned or who noticed the children alone. WMBD did see a notice of intent to enter posted on the building; it read property staff and pest control would enter their homes at some time between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday.

Peoria police said the children have been placed elsewhere for their safety, but did not say whether they are with a family member or state agency.

Police confirmed they are investigating and have made two arrests in connection with the case. They are not releasing any other details at this time.

This story will be updated.