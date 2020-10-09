Six COVID-19 related deaths in tri-county area Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four COVID-10 related deaths in Tazwell County and two in Peoria County were reported by health department officials on Friday.
In Tazwell County, three were residents at Timber Creek Rehab and Healthcare Center: a female in her 60s, a male in his 70s and a male in his 80s.
In Peoria County, a male in his 70s and a woman in her 90s have died. Neither were in a long term care facility.
Currently, there are 3,832 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 2,077 in Tazwell County and 482 in Woodford County. There are 6,391 confirmed cases in the tri-county area at this time.
