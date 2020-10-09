Six COVID-19 related deaths in tri-county area Friday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four COVID-10 related deaths in Tazwell County and two in Peoria County were reported by health department officials on Friday.

In Tazwell County, three were residents at Timber Creek Rehab and Healthcare Center: a female in her 60s, a male in his 70s and a male in his 80s.

In Peoria County, a male in his 70s and a woman in her 90s have died. Neither were in a long term care facility.

Currently, there are 3,832 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 2,077 in Tazwell County and 482 in Woodford County. There are 6,391 confirmed cases in the tri-county area at this time.

