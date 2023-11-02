PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire near Homestead and Madison Avenues Thursday.

According to a Peoria fire news release, crews were initially dispatched at 6:50 a.m. after a report of a TV being on fire in an upstairs bedroom.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke in the upstairs of the one-and-a-half-story home. The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots and ventilate the home.

Fire crews used tarps to protect furniture on the first floor from water damage.

All the residents were out of the home when crews arrived on the scene. The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the four adults and two children who were displaced.

A fire investigator responded to the scene and learned that the cause of the fire was an overloaded power strip.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damages to the home. No injuries were reported.