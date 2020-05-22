Six more recovered from COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department announced that six more people have recovered from COVID-19 bring the total number of recovered up to 124.
Of the total 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean county, 58 remain in home isolation, 4 are hospitalized, and 9 have died.
The health department also announced that the drive-through testing will continue at the Bloomington interstate center with help from a partnership with Reditus labs.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the lab will do as many tests as they can a day.
“They are just trying to meet the need of our community,” McKnight said.
McKnight also said they will be adding a walk-up station to make the testing site more available to McLean County residents starting Saturday.
