Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Six more recovered from COVID-19 in McLean County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department announced that six more people have recovered from COVID-19 bring the total number of recovered up to 124.

Of the total 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean county, 58 remain in home isolation, 4 are hospitalized, and 9 have died.

The health department also announced that the drive-through testing will continue at the Bloomington interstate center with help from a partnership with Reditus labs.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the lab will do as many tests as they can a day.

“They are just trying to meet the need of our community,” McKnight said.

McKnight also said they will be adding a walk-up station to make the testing site more available to McLean County residents starting Saturday.

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News