Six people escape ‘intentional’ fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people were awakened by the smell of their home burning Sunday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to a two-story home located at 1119 W. Thrush. According to a written statement from the fire department, crews found the west side of the home in flames. The inside of the home sustained minimal smoke damage because the fire was contained to the outside of the home.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, but one person does have non-life-threatening injuries to his hands and feet. According to the fire department, the victim was trying to put out the fire with a bucket of water from the kitchen and a garden hose before fire crews arrived.

An investigation determined the fire was intentional, but the fire department did not release additional details regarding the cause.

