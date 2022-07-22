BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Illinois sheriffs including McLean County’s Jon Sandage now suing governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

At the heart of the lawsuit, delays in transferring inmates held in county jails into the custody of the Department of Human Services.

State law gives the DHS twenty days to accept unfit inmates. McLean County’s sheriff says eight separate inmates have been in county custody for a combined 698 days, the longest since February.

Sandage said the cost to continue housing the inmates for so long has cost the county an additional $51,000.

The six sheriffs are asking a judge to make DHS take the inmates and are seeking a temporary restraining order against Governor Prtizker’s COVID-19 executive order on inmate transfer limits.