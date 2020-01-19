Sixty-Six Games Expo Returns to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, IL. — The Sixty-Six Games Expo is back in Bloomington and is giving Central Illinoians the chance to pull up a chair, put on a headset and put their best game face on.

The convention, which was formed by a committee of 20 individuals, started Friday and ends Sunday.

It took place at the VenuWorks-managed Grossinger Motors Arena and was enhanced this year by including vintage game vendors and up to 120 computers for gamers of all ages.

It also included an Esports clinic where Esports experts from throughout the country came and talked to students about how to start programs at their school.

Matt Hawkins, the tournament director, compared the expo to a gamer’s dream.

“If you’re a gamer and you don’t enjoy this I’m not sure what else you can do to enjoy,” Hawkins said.

He also said one of the convention’s biggest attractions is the League of Legends tournament where 32 teams of five players competed.

High schoolers were entered in an amateur division, competing for trophies while college and adult teams competed in an open division for a cash prize of up to $6,000.

Hawkins said the event is growing and he hopes more people from the community continue to show up to make the expo even bigger next year.

“The goal is to keep this event going for multiple years,” Hawkins said. “Grow it every year and try to bring more teams in.”