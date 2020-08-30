Skeletal remains found on the bank of the Illinois River

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Sheriff’s office were dispatched to the 13000 block of Wheeler Rd. after receiving a report of a small amount of possible human skeletal remains on the bank of the Illinois River around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said that a forensic anthropologist confirmed that the remains appear to be human in origin. Asbell said it is premature to speculate how the remains ended up in this location.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office is assisting with identifying the deceased individual.

The Peoria sheriff’s office continues to search a large area around where the remains were located. Peoria Police Department, Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Natural Resources have been notified and are assisting with the search.

Anyone who may have information which will assist in this investigation is asked to call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at (309)697-7822 or Greater Peoria Area Crime Stoppers (309)673-9000.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected