PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men face possible charges after been seen early Wednesday wearing ski masks and acting suspicious in Central Peoria, according to police.

Rayland Drain, 19, and Isiah Abner, 20, were both arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. after being approached by officers near the intersection of North Institute Place and West Gilbert Avenue.

Drain initially took off running while the Abner and a third person stayed at the scene. Drain surrendered a short time later. During a search of Drain’s flight, path officers located a ski mask, gloves, and a loaded firearm, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

A backpack was found with the trio that had burglary tools and gloves.

Drain was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of resisting police and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Abner was booked on charges of possession of burglary tools.

The third person was released without charges.

Both Drain and Abner remained in the Peoria County Jail late Wednesday afternoon. It’s possible they could appear in court on Thursday to be formally charged.