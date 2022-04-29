PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — SkillsUSA Illinois brought together 135 high schools, and more than 400 business and industry partners to the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, April 29.

The association serves more than 360,000 member students and instructors each year across middle schools, high schools, and colleges.

This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. SkillsUSA Illinois programs are integrated into career and technical education through personal, workplace, and technical skills through academics.

There are local, state, and national championships designed and judged by industry workers.

“To finally be in person and to have access to all these students and all these industry partners all working together to develop and train the next generation of skilled workers, it’s incredible,” said Executive Director for SkillsUSA Illinois Eric Hill.