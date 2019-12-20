‘Star Wars’ saga coming to an end but not before you get a chance to see it

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The “Star Wars” Skywalker Saga is coming to end, but not before everyone gets a chance to witness how it happens.

Since the 1970’s, “Star Wars” has been one of the most popular movies to hit the big screen. The first trilogy ending in the 80s, the second in the early 2000s, and now we have an end to the third as “The Rise of Skywalker” is finally here in theaters.

This movie is screening just two years after “The Last Jedi” premiered, and because of its long history, it’s bringing out the grandparents, parents, kids and everyone in between.

It’s showing in all theaters in Central Illinois including the Marcus Bloomington Cinema. The staff says they can’t wait to see everyone.

“We have been planning this for weeks for this,” said Jon Larson, General Manager at Marcus Theaters. “We are excited to give our customers the best experience we can provide, and we are just looking forward to it.”

The movie will be screening all weekend at Marcus, every 30 minutes, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“The Rise of Skywalker” stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, and Mark Hamill.