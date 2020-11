PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of Veterans Day, we asked local veterans to send in photos of themselves in uniform with their service record to celebrate the sacrifices they made for our country.

The photos with details can be seen below:

Daniel Stambaugh, U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, 1989-1999

Alfred E. Mansfield, SM-3 SM-3 U.S. Navy, 1965-1969, 2 ships, 2 tours in Vietnam

Patrick H. Quinlan, U.S. Air Force, 1975-1981

David McMullin, CM Sgt, U.S. Air Force, 1992-present

Robert Meyer, CPL, U.S. Army, 1952-1954

Tim Walter, U.S. Army Military Police, 1970-1972

Brett Ragon, U.S. Army, 1999-2003, Medically Discharged,

Stephen Peak, MSgt, U.S. Air Force, Ret. Security Forces, 1984-2008

Jason Nimrick, U.S. Army, 2000-2005,

(From left to right) Mason Willis, Dillon Spencer, Brandon Tackett, Kenny Castleman at the dedication for the Hopedale Area Veterans Memorial and the statue in the honor of the late Reid Nannen, U.S. Marine Corps, served roughly 2008-2012.

Nicholas Endres, Illinois Army National Guard, 2006-2012, Afghanistan tour 2008-2009

Carl Miller, U.S. Navy, 1962-1966 / Tom Miller, U.S. Army, 1962-1964 / Howard Miller, father, taken in 1962

Karol Herink, United States Air Force, 1987-1991

Fred Koehl, U.S. Army, 1968-1972

Jeff Singer, U.S. Army, 101st Airborne, 2011-2013

Paul Minder, U.S. Army National Guard, February 2006-current, 2 tours in Afghanistan, 2008-2009 and 2019-2020

Fred Genzel, 101st Airborne, 1963-1967

Dan Nieukirk, U.S. Army, 1967-1969, Vietnam veteran, The Big Red 1

Vince Knight, U.S. Army, 1985-1988

Lara Pedretti Staley, O.D., CPT, U.S. Army, 1996-2000, Bosnia 1999

Megan Nattier, U.S. Army Reserves, 2009-2013

This post will be updated as more photos are received. Send in your photos to our Facebook post here!