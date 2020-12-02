SLIDESHOW: Fire at scrapyard early Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Clark Street early Wednesday morning.
The fire did not appear to be intentional.
“We go there pretty often on fires like those,” said Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis.
