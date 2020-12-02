SLIDESHOW: House fire in Peoria being investigated as arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire on Malone St. is suspected to be arson.
Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis said the incident “appears to be arson” after fire crews initially investigated the scene.
After crews extinguished the fire, they boarded up the structure and shut off all utilities.
No other information is available at this time.
