Slippery conditions in Central Illinois Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County is under a collision alert, along with the City of Peoria due to slippery conditions with Wednesday morning’s snowfall.



Citizens that are involved in a crash where no one is injured are being requested to exchange information and report the crash in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office as soon as reasonably possible.

Any crash in Peoria County should be reported within 48 hours of happening. The Sheriff’s office can be found at 301 N Maxwell Road.



Any crash that occurs in the City of Peoria should be reported within 36 hours of happening to the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street.

Sie Maroon with Peoria Public Works said there are a limited number of snow plows on the roadways, targeting bridges, overpasses, hills, and the areas around the hospitals.

According to IDOT, most of the Bloomington-Normal roadways are partly covered with snow or ice as the morning commute picks up. The Peoria area roadways according to IDOT is partly covered with snow or ice. Sections of Tazewell County roadways are mostly covered with ice or snow.

Several crashes have been reported in downtown Peoria at Washington and Adams.

Crashes have been reported all along I-74, including at the I-474 ramp, at mile-marker 82, and near Route 6.

A school bus crash was reported on Mossville Road. The 300 block of Mossville is not passable and is blocked off to traffic.

Also in Woodford County, a crash has been reported along Route 26 at the Spring Bay Library.

A multi-vehicle crash was also reported on Route 26 at Coon Creek.

Maroon said for drivers to remember to give themselves extra time before leaving for their destination and slow down.