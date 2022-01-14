Slow Hand Craft BBQ raising funds for local art studio

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights business is lending a helping hand to an organization in need.

Slow Hand Craft BBQ is donating 50% of E-gift cards sales to the Peoria Area Performing Arts School through the end of January. The fundraiser comes days after leaders at the school said their red trailer was stolen.

The trailer stores platforms, costumes, and microphones, many of which were inside the trailer when it was taken.

Slow Hand Craft BBQ Co-Owner Nathan Monroe said he has two daughters within the program. He hopes the fundraiser can help replace the trailer and the content inside.

“Being able to be involved in this and the performing arts where there’s not a lot of it in schools anymore, it’s really important,” Monroe said. “They run a top-notch program, the happiness, it’s all parent involvement, they build the sets, they do all the work, sew the costumes, it’s really cool to be a part of.”

Monroe said the gift cards are valid for a year and can be purchased by clicking here.