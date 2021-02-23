Slumberland Furniture coming to Levee District in the spring

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The former Gordman’s spot in Peoria’s Levee District is getting a new tenant.

Slumberland Furniture is filling the 50,000 square foot space and will offer mattresses and furniture and many price points. Company officials said they had their eye on the Peoria market for some time.

Director of Marketing and Communications at Cullinan Properties Anaise Berry is the developer leasing the space. She said mixed-use developments are on the rise, and although online shopping remains king, she said consumers still like to shop in-store to complement the online experience.

“Especially when it comes something like furniture and home furnishings, people like to be able to touch it, see it, feel it, sit on the chair, sit on a sofa before they make those kinds of decisions and make a purchase,” Berry said.

Slumberland is set to open in the spring. The Midwest-based company has more than 120 locations in 12 states.