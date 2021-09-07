Small Business Development Center offers free workshop Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) works to help hopeful entrepreneurs in Central Illinois, offering free resources at their Peoria location.

Eric Sampson, Director of the SBDC, said they will host a free, virtual workshop titled “Starting your business in Illinois.”

“We offer that in the hopes that we can address some of the questions that people who are interested in getting started with their own business find right out of the gate,” Sampson said.

To join the workshop Tuesday, September 7, at 10 a.m., register to this Zoom link.

If you cannot attend, there is another workshop on September 22 at 5:30 p.m. Eric Sampson said people interested should email IllnoisSBDC@bradley.edu.