CHICAGO (WMBD)– Approximately $156 million in relief funds are coming to Illinois as the last of the Back to Business program money comes in according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
Nearly 4,000 grants went to businesses in over 500 cities in 95 counties across Illinois.
“Illinois’ small businesses are the backbone of our economy and a cornerstone of our pandemic recovery,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
He continued, “Since day one, my administration has been committed to supporting every business in our state—ensuring that every business owner and entrepreneur has the opportunity to succeed. Across the state, the Back to Business program kept thousands of restaurants, hotels, and arts organizations open, protected thousands of jobs, and kept our communities thriving.”
Grant award amounts are determined on a percentage of revenue declines with an average amount awarded to be $39,484.
Local establishments that benefitted from the grants can be found below.
HOTELS (HIGHEST ONES IN OUR AREA)
- FOUR POINTS, PEORIA $281,343
- EMBASSY SUITES EAST PEORIA $196,853
- SLEEP INN AND SUITES, WASHINGTON$113,234
- DOUBLETREE HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER, BLOOMINGTON $171,593
- NORMAL MARRIOTT, NORMAL $198,595
RESTAURANTS (HIGHEST ONES IN OUR AREA)
- LUCCA GRILL, BLOOMINGTON $50,000
- TONYS TACOS, BLOOMINGTON $50,000
- HORNETS NEST, HEYWORTH 61745 $50,000
- TYRONI’S ITALIAN CAFE, BARTONVILLE $50,000
- KNUCKLES PIZZA INC, DUNLAP $50,000
- UPTOWN CAFE, ELMWOOD $50,000
- THE NEON BISON, PEORIA $50,000
- JANS TAP INC., PEORIA $50,000
- RIZZI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT, PEORIA$50,000
- CYD’S IN THE PARK, PEORIA $50,000
- LARIAT STEAKHOUSE, PEORIA $50,000
- BLUE MARGARITAS MEXICAN BAR AND GRILL INC, PEORIA$50,000
- KOURIS PUB, PEORIA $50,000
- THE FOX PUB AND CAFE, INC., PEORIA $50,000
- HEARTH OF IL LLC, PEORIA HEIGHTS $50,000
- LARRY’S DRIFTWOOD INC., CREVE COEUR $50,000
- BURGER BARGE II BOARDWALK, EAST PEORIA $50,000
- LORENAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT INC EAST PEORIA $50,000
- MACKINAW VALLEY VINEYARD, LTD., MACKINAW $50,000
- RED ROCK BAR AND GRILLE, MORTON $50,000
- SCHOONERS OF MORTON INC, MORTON $50,000
- ERNIES FAMILY RESTAURANT, PEKIN $50,000
- KOURI’S PUB, PEKIN $50,000
- WASHINGTON FAMILY RESTAURANT, WASHINGTON $50,000
ARTS (HIGHEST IN OUR AREA)
- VIP ROXY CINEMAS, OTTAWA $60,000
- CASTLE THEATRE, BLOOMINGTON $35,000
- MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY, BLOOMINGTON $20,000
- SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL LLC, PEORIA $250,000
- LANDMARK CINEMAS, PEORIA $95,000
- PEORIA PLAYERS THEATRE, PEORIA $40,000
- CORN STOCK THEATRE, WEST PEORIA $40,000
- EASTLIGHT THEATRE, INC., EAST PEORIA $20,000
- SUN FOUNDATION, WASHBURN $20,000
A full list of business recipients can be found here.