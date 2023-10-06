CHICAGO (WMBD)– Approximately $156 million in relief funds are coming to Illinois as the last of the Back to Business program money comes in according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

Nearly 4,000 grants went to businesses in over 500 cities in 95 counties across Illinois.

“Illinois’ small businesses are the backbone of our economy and a cornerstone of our pandemic recovery,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

He continued, “Since day one, my administration has been committed to supporting every business in our state—ensuring that every business owner and entrepreneur has the opportunity to succeed. Across the state, the Back to Business program kept thousands of restaurants, hotels, and arts organizations open, protected thousands of jobs, and kept our communities thriving.”

Grant award amounts are determined on a percentage of revenue declines with an average amount awarded to be $39,484.

Local establishments that benefitted from the grants can be found below.

HOTELS (HIGHEST ONES IN OUR AREA)

FOUR POINTS , PEORIA $281,343

, PEORIA $281,343 EMBASSY SUITES EAST PEORIA $196,853

EAST PEORIA $196,853 SLEEP INN AND SUITES , WASHINGTON$113,234

, WASHINGTON$113,234 DOUBLETREE HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER , BLOOMINGTON $171,593

, BLOOMINGTON $171,593 NORMAL MARRIOTT, NORMAL $198,595

RESTAURANTS (HIGHEST ONES IN OUR AREA)

LUCCA GRILL , BLOOMINGTON $50,000

, BLOOMINGTON $50,000 TONYS TACOS , BLOOMINGTON $50,000

, BLOOMINGTON $50,000 HORNETS NEST , HEYWORTH 61745 $50,000

, HEYWORTH 61745 $50,000 TYRONI’S ITALIAN CAFE , BARTONVILLE $50,000

, BARTONVILLE $50,000 KNUCKLES PIZZA INC, DUNLAP $50,000

INC, DUNLAP $50,000 UPTOWN CAFE , ELMWOOD $50,000

, ELMWOOD $50,000 THE NEON BISON , PEORIA $50,000

, PEORIA $50,000 JANS TAP INC., PEORIA $50,000

INC., PEORIA $50,000 RIZZI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT , PEORIA$50,000

, PEORIA$50,000 CYD’S IN THE PARK , PEORIA $50,000

, PEORIA $50,000 LARIAT STEAKHOUSE , PEORIA $50,000

, PEORIA $50,000 BLUE MARGARITAS MEXICAN BAR AND GRILL INC, PEORIA$50,000

INC, PEORIA$50,000 KOURIS PUB , PEORIA $50,000

, PEORIA $50,000 THE FOX PUB AND CAFE , INC., PEORIA $50,000

, INC., PEORIA $50,000 HEARTH OF IL LLC, PEORIA HEIGHTS $50,000

OF IL LLC, PEORIA HEIGHTS $50,000 LARRY’S DRIFTWOOD INC., CREVE COEUR $50,000

INC., CREVE COEUR $50,000 BURGER BARGE II BOARDWALK , EAST PEORIA $50,000

, EAST PEORIA $50,000 LORENAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT INC EAST PEORIA $50,000

INC EAST PEORIA $50,000 MACKINAW VALLEY VINEYARD , LTD., MACKINAW $50,000

, LTD., MACKINAW $50,000 RED ROCK BAR AND GRILLE , MORTON $50,000

, MORTON $50,000 SCHOONERS OF MORTON INC, MORTON $50,000

OF MORTON INC, MORTON $50,000 ERNIES FAMILY RESTAURANT , PEKIN $50,000

, PEKIN $50,000 KOURI’S PUB , PEKIN $50,000

, PEKIN $50,000 WASHINGTON FAMILY RESTAURANT, WASHINGTON $50,000

ARTS (HIGHEST IN OUR AREA)

VIP ROXY CINEMAS , OTTAWA $60,000

, OTTAWA $60,000 CASTLE THEATRE , BLOOMINGTON $35,000

, BLOOMINGTON $35,000 MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY , BLOOMINGTON $20,000

, BLOOMINGTON $20,000 SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL LLC, PEORIA $250,000

LLC, PEORIA $250,000 LANDMARK CINEMAS , PEORIA $95,000

, PEORIA $95,000 PEORIA PLAYERS THEATRE , PEORIA $40,000

, PEORIA $40,000 CORN STOCK THEATRE , WEST PEORIA $40,000

, WEST PEORIA $40,000 EASTLIGHT THEATRE , INC., EAST PEORIA $20,000

, INC., EAST PEORIA $20,000 SUN FOUNDATION, WASHBURN $20,000

A full list of business recipients can be found here.