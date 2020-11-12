Small business owners say it’s more important than ever to shop local this holiday season

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Local business owners in Peoria Heights say it’s more important to shop small this year than ever before.

“Our business is primarily November and December. That is when we are busy and we need that high volume,” said Heather Nena, owner of The Nook.

With the holidays around the corner, Nena said she’s hoping people shop local.

“It’s crucial. I mean if we don’t have customers in the store, we can’t exist,” said Nena.

She said it helps support the community you live in.

“You hear the saying but what it really means is that you’re keeping your tax dollars in your town, in your area,” said Nena.

Sara O’Shea the owner of So Chic Boutique agrees. She said she can’t compete with the convenience of big box stores and online shopping.

“I think the mindset needs to be not just what I need right now, but what do I want to exist in my community moving forward,” said O’Shea.

O’Shea said this year has been challenging and she’s had to pivot her business model to be successful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has just been constant shifting, and rethinking and getting creative and figuring out how to serve customers in a way that’s most comfortable for them,” said O’Shea.

While she’s ready for the rush of the season, Nena said she’s also worried about potentially having to close.

“It’s really scary to think if we get shut down again, it will be tough to recover,” said Nena.

But, O’Shea said her shop is ready if it happens.

“The gift we have this time that we didn’t have the first shutdown was that (this) was so new to all of us. We all had to take our business and change it on a dime. Now, we at least have the gift of experience,” said O’Shea.

Both owners said having an online shop has helped this year when they were forced to close and while some customers are uncomfortable shopping in person. They also said shopping local provides a more personalized customer service experience.

O’Shea is also hosting a Mistletoe Market on November 21 in the parking lot of the Morton So Chic Boutique location. She said it’s a smaller and adapted version of the annual Christmas market.