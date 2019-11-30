Small business Saturday boosts local economy in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. — On small business Saturday, people in Washington were out shopping in full force, boosting their local economy, and helping businesses and workers in the community.

“It makes a nice busy day and kind of gets that atmosphere going to start for the Christmas shopping, so it’s always a great day. We love to see all the people out,” said Kris Hasten, the owner of Sentimental Journey.

The square was filled with customers, on the hunt for thoughtful gifts and perfect presents.

“We come out every small business Saturday, and support our small businesses and get our Christmas gifts,” said Kate Mauschbaugh.

The day is a way for people to steer clear of holiday shopping chaos while supporting the local economy.

“We avoid Black Friday. We avoid the rush, but we love the small business Saturday,” said Laura Herrmann.

And for store owners, the day helps the stores financially.

“December is, for a small gift retailer, November and December are your biggest months,” said Hasten.

Hasten’s store, Sentimental Journey, had about 10employees working Saturday. The money the shop earns will pay the bills and employee paydays, keeping dollars in Washington.

“That’s what supports our families….a lot more goes back into the community, when you shop small businesses, and in turn, helps the next person down the road,” said Hasten.

The day even draws people from neighboring communities to stop by and spend money.

“I think it’s great that other people are coming in to shop because we have a lot of cool shops and lots of unique things to find here,” said Mauschbaugh.