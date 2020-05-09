Small businesses at Peoria development adapt business strategies amid pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Many small businesses are being affected by the pandemic causing them to change their business models.

Small business owners at Keller Station are starting to offer online shopping and pick-up as a means for making a profit during the stay-at-home order. Developer Katie Kim applauds the businesses for having to adapt in this unprecedented time.

Normally Keller Station business owners are welcoming people into their shops to browse items look around and socialize.

“We like seeing people that like to bring their dogs,” said owner of Bear’s Bites Dog Treats, Sam Hutchison.

But due to COVID-19 many are having to do business digitally. Hutchison says without many pop-up events, her business has shifted to mainly delivery, online sales.

“We’ve done a lot more online sales that we’d normally be doing at events,” Hutchison said.

Owners of Hello Headband who started the business online, are still waiting to hold the grand opening for their brick-and-mortar location at Keller Station. But, are thankful to have a strong online presence.

“Luckily we have an online shop and it’s been pretty busy since nobody can go shopping right now,” said Hello Headband owner, Megan Ray.

Saturday was the first Saturday of the Curbside Market at Keller Station. Developer Katie Kim, says it gives businesses a chance to make sales all while obeying the governor’s executive order.

“It really is a way to help the small businesses get in front of their customers,” Kim said.

Stores like CxT Roasting Company have been offering curbside pickup and online ordering. Customers can come and pickup their coffee while being diligent about everyone’s health.

“If they’re on the trail, they can just carry a mask with them and put it on real quick and come into the shop,” said COO of CxT, Tristan Popadziuk.

Ice Cream trucks like Kameala’s Kreamery, don’t have a means of doing online ordering since they are mobile. Events like the curbside market allow them to open back up and give their customers a sweet treat.

“Since we’re mobile, it’s safe to be outside and we have them social distance and we can keep going,” said co-owner, Kami Stahl.

“Our regular customers tell us, coming back and finding the truck is just like bringing back a sense of normalcy,” said co-owner, Mikaela Endress.

Katie Kim says this weekend was a great start to the curbside market and hopes it grows every weekend. The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.