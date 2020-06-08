Small businesses in McLean County could be in line for a pay day

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Non-essential businesses in McLean County’s smaller cities and rural communities can soon sign up to receive federal funds.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) established the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program (DSBSP) in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Businesses in McLean County’s smaller cities and rural communities deemed “non-essential” in the stay-at-home order issued in March may be eligible to apply for a grant of up to $25,000 through this program.

Because businesses must apply for this grant through a unit of local government, the Bloomington/Normal Economic Development Council (EDC) is partnering with McLean County Board to coordinate the effort.

They will be accepting applications starting Wednesday, June 10th.

Those looking to apply can click this link.

Questions from businesses or potential applicants should be sent to patrick@bnbiz.org