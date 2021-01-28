Small businesses in Normal getting some financial help from the town’s small business relief program

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — $450,000 being split between 50 businesses, the funds are coming from the state’s CURE (Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency) economic support grant program.

67 businesses applied to receive funding since December 1st.

Cathy Olofsson with the town of Normal, says the town worked with business owners on applications to make sure they were eligible to receive funding.

“Our staff really worked closely with the applicants to ensure they were meeting all of the State of Illinois’ documentation requirements, and we were just really glad to be able to pass this money along to our local business owners,” said Oloffson.

Many of the businesses that did not receive funding from the town’s small business relief program, received funds through the State of Illinois’ business interruption grant.