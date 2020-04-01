Small businesses struggle to remain open

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been over two weeks since non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down and owners admit they are struggling. Businesses that are able to serve the community, minus the dine-in option, are also feeling the effects as they bring in less revenue.

After 17 years of serving the community, Firehouse Pizza in Peoria announced on Facebook that they will be closing permanently due to the Coronavirus and other circumstances. The owner writes, ” I may eventually bring Firehouse Pizza back to the Peoria area in the near future…”

Laurel Filzen Etzel, the business manager at Central Illinois Ballet is worried that her dance studio could be next. The ballet school provides dance lessons, but after the state-wide mandate, she had to close her doors too.

“Emotionally it’s been really hard,” Etzel said. “I think every single person who is an employee here, who’s a teacher here, who has any connection here, the volunteers as well we all are very passionate about this place, it’s a labor of love for many of us.”

The cost of classes ranges from $40 to $400. Etzel emailed families encouraging them to continue paying tuition or the dance school could be at risk for closure. Fighting to keep CIB open, Etzel and her team are facing this challenge with innovation.

“First we were like we’re done that’s it we can’t survive that and we were like what if we put it online,” Etzel said.

The ballet school is offering classes online, but since the transition they have lost payment and participation from five students.

We’re afraid more people might go that route, maybe it doesn’t work for that child to have that online version maybe their job is done, maybe they don’t have income now suddenly. Laurel Filzen Etzel, Central Illinois Ballet, Business Manager

Richard Smith, business consultant, and dancer with Central Illinois Ballet said they are learning more about loans and grants with plans to use those to cushion the blow. However, Smith said he is ready for the shutdown to end.

We are looking forward to the date this is over. We are looking forward to when people can congregate again. We realize we have to be here, we’re an arts organization and we make peoples lives richer we can’t simply give up. Richard Smith, Central Illinois Ballet

Kevin Evans, senior economic engagement specialist with City of Peoria Economic Development said he has spoken to dozens of business owners following the order to shutdown.

“We’ve had some really difficult conversations with local business owners who have come into the reality that they are a part of this idea that they are a non-essential business and they can’t operate,” Evans said.

Evans said owners should explore their options and city leaders are here to help in anyway they can.

“We’re trying to make sure that businesses that have opportunities are in the way of information with all of the barrages of things that are coming out,” Evans said.

He encourages owners to visit http://growpeoria.com/. On the website he said you can find information and applications for loans and grants that serve non-essential and essential businesses. April 1, is the deadline for business owners to apply for the Illinois Hospitality Grant. If you own a bar, restaurant or hotel, you may be eligible.