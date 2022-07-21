BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A small plane had an emergency landing at the Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) Thursday.

According to the Deputy Director Of Marketing at CIRA Fran Strebing, a single-engine plane that was flying from Florida to Oshkosh, Wisconsin landed in CIRA at 1:11 p.m.

The plane had a rough landing and ended up going off Runway 209 and into a safety area. The plane sustained some damage, but the two people that were on board the plane were not hurt.

Emergency response personnel from Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting assisted in getting people away from the aircraft, which was towed off the roadway.

The landing did not impact operations at the airport.

This incident will be investigated, and information will be sent to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.