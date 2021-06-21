Small town holds luncheon after storm damage

FAIRVIEW, Ill. (WMBD) — After storms hit Fairview this past weekend, they held a luncheon to gather the community.

Because of power outages in the town, most were left without power, which meant no food. Keith Mellert, a financial loan officer for Compeer Financial, and other volunteers decided it was important to feed their community.

“We put together some sort of luncheon that will allow people to stop by and get a meal while they’re working, cleaning up debris in their fields, and farm houses,” said Mellert.

With the closest grocery option being a gas station, Mellert knew the importance of bringing people together.

Clay McConkei, Vice President of Fairview State Bank, said with a small community like theirs, they were able to work together to turn a negative situation into a positive one.

“Everybody in the community has been helping out trying to clean everybody up and get everything back where we want it to be,” said McConkei.

While cleaning up and maintaining Fairview was important to the residents, Drew Melvin said being strong is not new to them.

“The beautiful thing is being an agricultural influenced area, I know everyone will help everyone out and it’ll be just fine in no time,” Melvin said.

The event was sponsored by Compeer Financial, Fairview State Bank, MidAmerica National bank, and Fairview Sale Barn.