Smaller events will replace Pride Festival in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Throughout the month of June, Peoria Proud will hold multiple small events.

The organization cancelled this year’s Pride Festival and will instead hold the event virtually.

Peoria Proud partnered with Central Illinois Friends and various bars in the city to hold “Pride Nights” every weekend.

“So instead of doing one huge event, and one big old blast weekend, we’re able to spread out throughout the whole month,” said Trevor Neff, Peoria Proud President, “which is great, because now we can celebrate all month long and not just have one focused event.”

Neff said the goal is to have as much safe, in-person celebration as possible.

“This year’s big theme is we are safe, we are following guidelines,” Neff said. “We want to celebrate with everyone, but also, if you’re not comfortable coming out, we do have virtual events.”