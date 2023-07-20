PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — We sat down with mothers whose children were born with cleft lips/pallets. They spoke with us about their upcoming fundraiser, and how it will help educate and spread awareness about the condition.



To learn more about their upcoming event, you can visit their Facebook page.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite.



If you are not able to attend the fundraiser, but you would still like to donate, then you can click here. This year, Smile Train hopes to reach a fundraising goal of $75,000. The money will go towards their mission to change one smile at a time by helping parents with medical expenses.



Check out our interview to learn more.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.