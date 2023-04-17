PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A smoke detector likely saved the lives of people after their Edwards home caught on fire early Monday morning, said an official with the Peoria Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Steve Rada said the owner of 7027 N. Buckeye Drive told firefighters that he was alerted to the fire due to the activation of the home’s smoke detectors. All residents were fled the home without injury.

“It is important to stress the importance of working smoke detectors as it was the primarily driving force to alert all occupants of the home of a fire due them being asleep which in turn saves lives,” Rada said in an email.

Firefighters were called to the home at about 4:45 a.m. on a report of a working fire, When they arrived, they saw fire showing on the outside of the two-story home with flames going into the

basement.

After the fire was extinguished, power and gas were shut off, and a large fan was used to ventilate the smoke out of the home.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire which is undetermined currently. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

No injuries were reported, Rada said.

The fire was second house fire the department battled that morning with the other one being a few hours earlier in Northwest Peoria.