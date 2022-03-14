PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — About 40 people were evacuated from the Hy-Vee near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie after smoke was detected in the building Monday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., smoke was coming from two electrical panels in different parts of the store. Firefighters immediately evacuated the building and shut down the power to prevent further damage

For about five hours, the store was closed while the problem was isolated and the power was restored.

The closure caused about $5,000 in damage, and the cause was determined to be unintentional.