Smokeout for St. Jude going forward as a drive-thru event

WASHINGTON, Ill. – Despite the cancellation of several in the past two months, the annual Smokeout for St. Jude is still on Sunday but will look a little different.

The 4th annual charity event normally includes firetruck rides, raffles and outdoor gatherings.

Brian Barron, an event coordinator, said however this year, it’ll be a drive thru event at Countryside Banquet Facility. He said for $10, people can still get a pulled pork sandwich, homemade baked beans and coleslaw.

Barron said all of the proceeds will go to the Washington St. Jude run.

“It’s just a great way to help families that you may or may not know,” Barron said. “This is definitely an interesting time in our world and this is a great way to get a great meal and support the families of St. Jude.”

He said people can also purchase their smokeout seasoning as well as raffle tickets for a $1200 rec tec smoker, donated by State Farm Agent Corey North.

Barron said over the years they’ve been able to raise roughly $47,000 for St. Jude families.

He said the drawing for the raffle will be July 4.

